Donald Albert Hartman, 94, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donald Albert Hartman, 94, of Hellertown, died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Irene M. (Balik) Hartman. Donald was born in Allentown on June 16, 1927, to the late Jonas and Marie (Schmidt) Hartman. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Donald was an Associate Engineer for the former Western Electric for 38.5 years, until retiring in 1985. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. Donald was also a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, Boy Scouts of the Lehigh Valley and past president of the Hellertown Little League.

SURVIVORS

Children: John J. (Nancy) of Pinehurst, N.C., James J. (Janet A.) of Pevensey Bay, East Sussex, England, Martin D. (Debra A.) of Bethlehem Township, Damian G. (Kathleen) of Allentown, Donene E. (Kevin) Holland of Hellertown; grandchildren: Jared P., Aubrey L., Rachel S., Quinn A., Brett A., Eric L.; great-granddaughter: Abigail. He was predeceased by siblings: Gerald, Bernard and Richard Hartman.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Services will conclude at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, with military honors to be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation, 211 N. 12th St., Lincoln, NE 68508, or online at ArborDay.org.