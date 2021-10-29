Part of Colesville Road to Be Closed for Storm Sewer Installation

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Motorists who drive on Colesville Road in Lower Saucon Township are being alerted to an upcoming project that will disrupt traffic in the area on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to information shared by township officials Friday, Colesville Road will be closed between Rt. 378 and Saucon Lane for a storm sewer pipe installation that is related to the construction of the Old Saucon development south of Colesville in adjacent Upper Saucon Township.

“Please be advised that Colesville Road will be completely closed during this project, even for emergency vehicles, as it will have an open trench across the roadway,” the township announced.

According to a map shared by township officials, traffic will be detoured around the closure via Rt. 378 and Black River Road, and advisory signs will be posted along the portion of Colesville Road that remains open.