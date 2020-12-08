Model Home Now Open at The Cottages at Old Saucon

Contributed photo

A new community is taking shape in Upper Saucon Township that is very different from anything the Saucon Valley area has seen before. A visit to the distinctive model home at The Cottages at Old Saucon–now open for visits by prospective buyers–makes that clear.

The Cottages at Old Saucon is unique in part because it is the creation of one of the area’s most sought-after custom home developers, Erwin Forrest Builders. In constructing the four different models designed by Daniel Ebner Architects of Allentown, Erwin Forrest is ensuring that meticulous attention is paid to every detail; details such as abundant windows for natural light, luxurious master bedroom suites and nine-foot first floor ceilings in all homes, all of which are built around flexible, open concept floor plans.

The attention to detail extends well beyond each home’s walls to the surrounding landscape, which will include a walking trail connecting the homes to The Village, a to-be-built town-center area. The Village will conveniently house dining establishments, shops and other businesses that complement the Old Saucon lifestyle.

For added privacy, one hundred Green Giant evergreen trees were recently planted along the west side of the community, where they will grow at up to three feet per year, ensuring privacy and that “every lot is a premier lot.”

That can certainly be said of the lot on which the model home is located, which is bordered by stately trees. The Grace model is a two-story residence that incorporates classic Cape Cod style and offers the convenience of one-floor living if desired.

At approximately 2,300 square feet, it features a first-floor master suite with a walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms on the second floor, 2.5 bathrooms and a two-car garage. A great room with an optional fireplace that flows into a kitchen equipped with every modern amenity, a formal dining room and a first-floor office help complete the design.

Three other home models are also available: The Packer, The Marquis and The Wharton.

The homes’ fine details combined with their prime location near Saucon Valley Country Club, the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, top-rated hospitals, cultural and historic attractions, and their proximity to New York City and Philadelphia are expected to make The Cottages at Old Saucon one of the most sought-after communities in the area.

A homeowner’s association will guarantee a low-maintenance lifestyle for residents by taking care of lawn care, landscaping, snow removal and trash removal.

The model home at The Cottages at Old Saucon is located at 2115 Saucon Valley Road, Bethlehem. If headed south from Bethlehem on Rt. 378, turn left onto Saucon Valley Road at the traffic light. To park, turn into the first driveway on the left.

The home is open for drop-in visits Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for holidays.

Appointments to visit may also be made by calling the Cottages sales team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Fox & Roach Realtors, Coopersburg, at 484-852-1760 or by emailing Sales@OldSaucon.com.

