Nearly $8K in Equipment Stolen from Quakertown Area Job Site: PSP

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced Friday that they are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars of equipment from a business on John Fries Highway in Milford Township, Bucks County.

According to a news release, the theft was reported Oct. 13 by Semmel Excavating at a job site in the 2400 block of John Fries Highway, which is also known as Rt. 663.

“Tools were stolen from a locked mobile trailer,” police said.

Troopers identified the stolen items as:

A socket set valued at $300

A wrench set valued at $250

An impact gun valued at $300

Transit legs valued at $750

A Stihl TS700 saw valued at $1,500

A DG613 Spectra precision laser valued at $5,000

Police said the grey Stealth trailer in which the tools were stored was damaged in the break-in, with the cost to repair it estimated at $1,100.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin by calling 215-249-9191.