Carl W. Sutton, 93, Formerly of L. Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carl W. Sutton, 93, formerly of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of Greta A. (Beltch) Sutton. He was born in Hellertown on June 20, 1928 to the late William and Anna (Wolbach) Sutton. Carl was a millwright at the Coke Works Division of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. for 41 years, until retiring. He worked for 30 years at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, where he maintained the beautiful grounds. Carl was a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 73 years; son: Robert C. of Slatington; brothers: Kenneth D. (Nancy) Sutton of Macungie, LeRoy (Shirley) Sutton of Dubois; grandchild: Strider W. He was predeceased by sister: Betty K. Ernst.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.