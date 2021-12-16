Wayne Mullins Sr., 79, of Upper Milford (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Wayne Mullins Sr., 79, of Upper Milford Township, died Dec. 12, 2021 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of the late Judith Mullins. Wayne was born in Winchendon, Mass., on June 5, 1942 to the late Carl and Rose (Vose) Mullins. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was the owner and operator of Counseling Affiliates of Saucon Valley.

SURVIVORS

Children: Samantha R. Taveras (Darlyn Taveras Castillo) of Emmaus, Leslie Venditto of Cranston, R.I., Kimberly Starks of Rhode Island, Sherri Benson of Warwick, R.I., Wayne Mullins Jr. (Wayne Jr.’s fiancé “Dad’s Girlfriend” Diane Alba) of Warwick, R.I.; siblings: Carl Mullins (Mary) of Bechtelsville, Paul Mullins of Philadelphia, Rose Johnson (Jesse) of Georgia, Aaron Mullins of Philadelphia, Jonathan Mullins (Rachael) of Lynchburg, Va.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by Clara Ingham, Jane Tarsnane.

SERVICE

Due to social constraints, no in-person services will be held. A service will be livestreamed on the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rajah Temple Clowns, 221 Orchard Road, Reading, PA 19605.