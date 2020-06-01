Judith A. Matusic Mullins, 68, of Easton (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Judith A. Matusic Mullins, 68, of Emmaus died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of Wayne Mullins Sr. She was born in Lansford on June 24, 1951 to Thomas T. and Julia (Serina) Matusic. Judith was a Psychiatric Registered Nurse at St. Luke’s, Quakertown, and previously at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, KidsPeace, and Children and Youth for Lehigh and Northampton counties. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 23 years; children: Samantha R. Mullins of Bethlehem, Leslie Venditto in North Carolina, Kimberly Starks in Rhode Island, Wayne Jr. in Rhode Island, Sherri Benson in Rhode Island; sisters: Rosalie Sobiesiak in Texas, Barbara Matusic in Louisiana; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

Due to social constraints, the service will be private at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rajah Temple Clowns, 221 Orchard Road, Reading, PA 19605.