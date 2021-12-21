State Police Will Crack Down on Dangerous Drivers This Christmas

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re planning to enjoy some holiday “cheer” of the liquid variety, Pennsylvania State Police are warning you not to get behind the wheel this Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

In a news release Tuesday, officials from Troop M, Bethlehem, announced their “Christmas Holiday Enforcement” period, which will take place from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. During this time, troopers will target aggressive and unsafe drivers as part of their safety initiative PADEEP (Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program). Specifically, the news release indicated that state police will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding, seat belt infractions and child safety seat infractions as well as distracted drivers who may be texting or using a handheld mobile device while driving. They will also be on the lookout for impaired motorists as part of STEADD (Selective Traffic Enforcement Against Drunk Drivers).

The news release included statistics for the 2019 holiday enforcement period, when state police said they investigated 32 crashes and made six DUI arrests throughout the area patrolled by Troop M, which includes Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties.

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast–who are part of Troop M–said Monday that they conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Rt. 611 in Williams Township over the weekend. Although the checkpoint itself didn’t yield any DUI arrests, they said subsequent roving patrols in Northampton County netted three motorists who are accused of drunk driving.

“Motorists are reminded that there will be increased patrols as part of our continuing effort toward traffic safety throughout this holiday season, and particularly during the New Year’s holiday,” Tuesday’s news release from Troop M said.

For more information about these and other state police safety initiatives, visit PSP.pa.gov.