Susan K. Kranzley, 72, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Susan K. Kranzley (1949 – 2022)

Susan K. Kranzley, 72, of Hellertown, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 after a short illness. She died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in the arms of her husband, Glenn Kranzley. It was one day short of their 49th wedding anniversary. Susan was a product of the Southern Lehigh School District and grew up in Coopersburg. She graduated from Kutztown State College and had a successful career as an art teacher. She taught students in grades K-12 in several local school districts. Her last assignment was at St. Theresa School in Hellertown, from which she retired in 2005. Since then, she got tremendous pleasure from continuing to share her artistic ability with private lessons in her home, and moreso, with her four grandchildren. Susan also had earned her Master’s in Social Work degree from Marywood University. She worked for a short time at Blough Nursing Home in Bethlehem. She was a lifelong member of St. John’s UCC in Coopersburg. At the time of her death, she was the member with the second-longest tenure there.

SURVIVORS

Susan was born in Quakertown, the second of five daughters of the late Franklin and Charlotte Himmelberger. She is survived by her husband: Glenn; and two daughters: Emily Kate Killar, wife of John, in Collegeville, and Molly Kate Driscoll, wife of Ryan, in Coopersburg; four grandchildren: Sofia and Julia Killar, and Cecilia and Jackson Driscoll; sisters: Kathy, wife of Gene Vogan in Cumming, Ga., Joan Himmelberger in Allentown, Ann, wife of David Snyder in Pleasant Valley, and Carol, wife of Kevin Klaus in Palm Harbor, Fla.; and eight nieces and nephews. It was Susan’s idea to give her daughters the same middle name as a way of confirming their lifelong sisterly bond.

SERVICES

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at St. John’s UCC. The service will be preceded by a calling hour starting at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Memorial gifts may be sent to St. John’s UCC, 538 E. Thomas St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.