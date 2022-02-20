Donald A. Halpin Sr., 96, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donald A. Halpin Sr. (1925 – 2022)

Donald A. Halpin Sr., 96, formerly of Hellertown, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Jefferson Hospice at Warminster. He was married to Rosemary Anne (Curry) Halpin. He lived at Oxford Enhanced Senior Living in Langhorne. Previously, Donald lived at Four Seasons at Saucon Valley in Lower Saucon Township. Donald was born in Easton on July 25, 1925 to the late Albert Edward and Eva Mae (Grear) Halpin. He was a graduate of Phillipsburg High School, Phillipsburg, N.J., and was an Eagle Scout. Following high school, he served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, flying B-29s. Donald later graduated from Lafayette College as a mechanical engineer and received a Master’s degree in Engineering from Lehigh University. Donald worked as a mechanical engineer for Ingersoll Rand for over 20 years, and later in Ecolaire’s Condenser Department until retiring as a vice president. He was previously a member of the Easton Area Jaycees, Harkers Hollow Golf Club, Lake Wallenpaupack Yacht Club and Spray Beach Yacht Club. Donald spent many years of retirement living in Long Beach Island, N.J., and Vero Beach, Fla. Donald was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife, Rosemary, of 73 years, Donald is survived by his two children: Donald A. Halpin Jr. “Chip” (Patricia) of San Antonio, Texas, Susan A. (William) Ahern of New Hope; four grandchildren: Amanda Halpin DeGroat (John), Alison Ahern Nowlan (Peter), Michael P. Ahern, Ryder S. Halpin; two great-grandchildren: Evan J. DeGroat and Elizabeth J. DeGroat.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 69 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Military honors will be accorded by The Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Abington Health Foundation/Abington Hospice Program.