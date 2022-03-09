2 Days After Record High, Area Receives Wintry Reminder (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Tuesday’s high temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport of 73 degrees shattered a nearly 50-year-old record and coaxed some bulbs to flower early. The mild conditions were short-lived however, as by Wednesday it was snowing across the region.

The snow that fell throughout the day Wednesday didn’t close schools or amount to much, mainly accumulating on grassy surfaces and less-traveled roadways. However, it served as a reminder that it is still winter in Pennsylvania; at least until March 20.

Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley have been on a rollercoaster much of this winter; a trend that will continue, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

Highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday will be followed by highs in the 30s and 40s over the weekend, before springlike weather is forecast to make a return early next week.

In spite of the cooler weather, another sign that spring is coming will be the change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time, which will take place this Sunday.