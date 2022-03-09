2 Days After Record High, Area Receives Wintry Reminder (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 4 mins
The Saucon Rail Trail in Lower Saucon Township was quieter Wednesday than it was a couple of days ago, when highs reached the 70s. Wednesday’s light snow was a reminder that it is still technically winter, although not for much longer.
Tuesday’s high temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport of 73 degrees shattered a nearly 50-year-old record and coaxed some bulbs to flower early. The mild conditions were short-lived however, as by Wednesday it was snowing across the region.
The snow that fell throughout the day Wednesday didn’t close schools or amount to much, mainly accumulating on grassy surfaces and less-traveled roadways. However, it served as a reminder that it is still winter in Pennsylvania; at least until March 20.
Temperatures in the Lehigh Valley have been on a rollercoaster much of this winter; a trend that will continue, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.
Highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday will be followed by highs in the 30s and 40s over the weekend, before springlike weather is forecast to make a return early next week.
In spite of the cooler weather, another sign that spring is coming will be the change from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time, which will take place this Sunday.
A solitary figure walks along the Saucon Rail Trail near the Reading Drive trailhead in Lower Saucon Township Wednesday.
Other than some geese quacking in the cold, there wasn’t much happening at the pond outside the headquarters of Lutron in Upper Saucon Township Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday’s weather–along with a wreath on the Heller Homestead root cellar–both said ‘Christmas,’ in spite of what is on the calendar. The homestead is located in Lower Saucon Township and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Due to Wednesday’s temperatures–which were marginal for the accumulation of snow on paved surfaces–most roads were in good condition despite the snow that fell throughout much of the day.
Snow falls outside a McDonald’s restaurant under construction on Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township.
A snow-covered cornfield near DeSales University’s campus in Upper Saucon Township provided a serene backdrop for travelers in the area.
Snow falls on Passer Road near Rt. 309 in Upper Saucon Township Wednesday afternoon.
The campus of DeSales University–viewed from Taylor Drive–was obscured in the snow and fog that descended on the Lehigh Valley Wednesday.
There were certainly no opportunities for outdoor ice skating Wednesday, just a day after the mercury reached a record high temperature of 73 degrees at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Snow falls quietly at the entrance to the Saucon Rail Trail at Reading Drive in Lower Saucon Township.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a steady light snow fell outside Coopersburg Borough Hall.
Most major roads–such as Main Street in Coopersburg–were merely wet. On less-traveled local thoroughfares, however, there were some patches of slush and ice.
The playground in Hellertown’s Water Street Park was one of the few colorful things visible in the park during Wednesday’s snowfall.
Snow fell on Spring Valley throughout the day.
Looking north from Passer Road and Main Street in Upper Saucon Township Wednesday afternoon.
Soon it will be alive with the sights and sounds of early spring, however on Wednesday the Foursquare Garden at the Heller Homestead in Lower Saucon Township was part of a wintry scene.