‘Spring Forward’ 2022: When Do We Change the Clocks?

Josh Popichak By |
Print More
Est. Read Time: < 1 min
Clocks Spring Forward

Although we’ll lose an hour of sleep when we “spring forward” on March 13, the days will become “longer,” since there will then be another hour of daylight in the evening.

It’s almost spring, which means it will soon be time for the seasonal ritual of “springing forward” by moving the clocks an hour ahead to begin observing Daylight Saving Time.

But when do we need to do that?

This year, you will “lose” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, which is when DST officially begins in most parts of the U.S.

Fortunately, the time updates automatically on most electronic devices. However, battery-operated clocks and some other time-keeping devices may need to be moved forward manually.

Fire and safety officials also recommend that families change the batteries in their smoke detectors when we “spring forward” to DST and “fall back” to standard time in the fall.

If you’re planning ahead, mark your calendars for Sunday, Nov. 6 (at 2 a.m.), which is when we’ll “gain” an hour by switching back to standard time.

>VALUE OUR REPORTING? BECOME A SAUCON SOURCE MEMBER TODAY.

Leave a Review or Comment