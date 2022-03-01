‘Spring Forward’ 2022: When Do We Change the Clocks?

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

It’s almost spring, which means it will soon be time for the seasonal ritual of “springing forward” by moving the clocks an hour ahead to begin observing Daylight Saving Time.

But when do we need to do that?

This year, you will “lose” an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, which is when DST officially begins in most parts of the U.S.

Fortunately, the time updates automatically on most electronic devices. However, battery-operated clocks and some other time-keeping devices may need to be moved forward manually.

Fire and safety officials also recommend that families change the batteries in their smoke detectors when we “spring forward” to DST and “fall back” to standard time in the fall.

If you’re planning ahead, mark your calendars for Sunday, Nov. 6 (at 2 a.m.), which is when we’ll “gain” an hour by switching back to standard time.