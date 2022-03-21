Carol A. Houser, 74, of East Allen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Carol A. Houser (1947 – 2022)

Carol A. Houser, 74, of East Allen Township, died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Jeffry D. Houser. She was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 20, 1947 to the late Geza and Betty (Gross) Dravecz. She was a bus aide, retiring from Bethlehem Area School District.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 23 years; children: Allen W. (Rochelle) Petros, Tracey L. (Kerry) Hickok, both of Bethlehem, Terrianne (Rev. Keith A.) Strunk of Hellertown; stepchildren: Melissa (Steve) of Saylorsburg, Matthew Houser of Bethlehem; siblings: Linda (Dennis) Hummel of Bethlehem, Diane Frey, Debbie (Jose) Rodriguez, both of Allentown; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by son: Troy W. Petros; grandson: Kyle S. Caton.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.