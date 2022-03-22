Police Investigating Theft in Springfield Township

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch

The Springfield Township Police Department said Tuesday that it is investigating a theft of multiple items from a property in the 1700 block of Richlandtown Pike in the township.

In an attempt to identify the operator of a vehicle that was seen on the property, police shared two photos of the black pickup truck he was driving at the time of the theft, which police said occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523 or submit a tip via their Crimewatch site.