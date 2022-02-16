Springfield Township Police Create Special Needs Registry

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re a family member of someone with dementia, autism or any number of other life-altering cognitive conditions and live in Springfield Township, Bucks County, your local police department would like to hear from you.

The department recently created a “Special Needs Registry” on its Crimewatch site for anyone who lives in the township who wants to share information with the department.

Participation in the registry is “completely voluntary,” the department said, and any information that is shared with police will be kept “extremely secure.”

“You can put as much information as you are comfortable with and it does not get disseminated or viewed by anyone but our police officers here in Springfield Township,” the announcement said.

Police in Springfield Township said will use the information that is shared with them as a tool to assist us in their responses to emergencies affecting local families.

“It will help us better understand your/their needs before we even arrive on scene,” they said.

Police added that in cases involving someone who has Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, autism and/or other conditions that can affect cognition, the information from the registry could potentially help improve their chances of locating someone is lost.

Credit: Springfield Township Police Department/Crimewatch

In any case, they said having the information should also help officers in their interactions with residents.

“Our police department strives to serve not only our community but all interactions with the public with the utmost professionalism, and this is just another tool in our toolbelt to assist us with that goal,” the announcement said.

The form for the Special Needs Registry may be found under the Services tab on the department’s Crimewatch site. The form includes a section in which information can be provided about things like possible triggers, calming methods and service animals.

Other services the Springfield Township Police Department offers residents via Crimewatch include property checks, fingerprinting, alarm system registration, lost animal assistance and lock-out services.

Questions about the Special Needs Directory can be directed to the department by calling 610-346-7600 or emailing police@springfieldbucks.org.