Red Door Coffee Roaster Beans: Now Available in Saucon Valley!

Credit: Red Door Coffee Roaster

In recent years, Red Door Coffee Roaster has developed a considerable following by coffee-lovers in the Southern Lehigh area, Upper Bucks County and beyond. That’s why RDCR is letting its loyal fan-base know that its bagged coffee is now conveniently available at Arnold’s Market in Lower Saucon Township, just outside Hellertown.

Owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits first began roasting her highly-rated coffee blends and selling them at Diana’s Cafe in Center Valley, which is owned and operated by her mother, Diana Hall-Yurasits.

A graduate of Penn State University’s Smeal College of Business with a degree in Corporate Innovation and Entrepreneurship, she branched out from there by opening a full-service coffee bar and bakery stand in Quakertown’s Trolley Barn Public Market.

With demand continuing to grow, Jaquelyn said it was a natural decision to begin offering her bagged, roasted coffee blends for wholesale to retailers like Arnold’s, which also sells produce and other locally-sourced products at their store on Friedensville Road.

Credit: Red Door Coffee Roaster

Meanwhile, she is also on the lookout for property in the Hellertown area in which to open a second Red Door Coffee Roaster shop featuring brewed coffee, specialty coffee drinks, bagged coffee beans, baked goods, gifts for the coffee-lover and more.

Red Door distinguishes itself from some other roasters by only using all-natural coffee beans that have never been sprayed or treated with any chemical processing agents.

Some of their popular varieties of coffee beans include Bourbon Barrel-Aged, Black Tie and Breakfast Blend among their non-flavored roasts, along with flavored roasts such as Jamaican Me Crazy, Sea Salt Caramel Mocha and Vanilla Nut.

In addition to being available at their retail locations, beans can also be ordered online.

Jaquelyn said she also hopes to begin selling them through other area retailers soon.

Arnold’s Market is located at 1766 Friedensville Road, Bethlehem, and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Red Door Coffee Roaster in the Trolley Barn Public Market is located at 116 E. Broad Street in downtown Quakertown, and is open Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Diana’s Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe is located at 4907 Rt. 309, Center Valley.

For more information about wholesale opportunities to sell Red Door Coffee Roaster beans, please email Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits at reddoorroaster@ptd.net or call 610-360-0440.

Also, be sure to follow Red Door Coffee Roaster on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

