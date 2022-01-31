The Farmhouse Bakery’s Sweet Treats Have a Devoted Following

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

Credit: The Farmhouse Bakery/Facebook

If you’ve ever been to Arnold’s Market on Friedensville Road near Hellertown on a weekend morning, you’ve likely been among the crowd scrambling to buy the individual cinnamon buns they stock before they sell out, which usually happens within 10 minutes.

Those cinnamon buns come to you courtesy of Briana Rich, owner of the Farmhouse Bakery in Lower Saucon Township. Rich’s made-to-order, home-operated bakery opened in 2018, possibly making it one of the first of its kind in the Saucon Valley.

Rich, a mother and former beer and wine manager at Giant, opened the bakery following the birth of her second son.

A self-taught baker with a passion for the culinary arts, Rich relishes the opportunity to do what she loves while staying at home with her kids.

The business takes its name from her family’s quaint, refurbished farmhouse on Old Philadelphia Pike.

The Farmhouse Bakery’s menu brings a unique twist to classic baked goods. In addition to the cinnamon buns (which Rich also sells from her house in eight-packs on Sundays), Rich specializes in custom cakes and cupcakes. The menu also features pies, seasonal desserts, and innovative hot cocoa bombs and cookies decorated with buttercream (a refreshing alternative to the more standard royal icing).

While the business, like most other small businesses, had to endure a number of during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rich found a sweet way to reach the local community through her business.

“In the early days of COVID, people weren’t always comfortable doing birthday cakes,” Rich explained. “So I decided to make hot cocoa bombs instead.” Her hot cocoa bombs became a huge hit, and she sold thousands during the 2020 holiday season.

Credit: The Farmhouse Bakery/Facebook

Since then, the Farmhouse Bakery has continued to flourish. Not only can Rich’s home-baked treats be found every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Arnold’s Market, but she can also be found selling them every fall at the Monocacy Farm Food Festival in Bethlehem.

To order a sweet treat from the Farmhouse Bakery, place your order in advance via their Facebook page or via Rich’s website. Note that each item is made to order.

The bakery accepts cash or card payments online, and orders can be picked up at 3554 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Farmhouse Bakery can be reached at (484) 264-2352. Subscribe to their email newsletter to thefarmhousebakeryco@gmail.com.

Arnold’s Market is located at 1766 Friedensville Road, Bethlehem, and is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information on their Facebook page.