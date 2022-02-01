Who Bought $300,000 Winning Lottery Ticket in Williams Township?

Turkey Hill Market Lottery

Credit: Google Street View

A lottery ticket matching all five numbers in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing was sold at the Turkey Hill Minit Market at 55 Morgan Hill Road, Easton, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Tuesday. The winner will receive $300,000 minus withholding.

According to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 55 Morgan Hill Road, Easton. The convenience store is located several hundred feet from the I-78 exit for Easton.

The winning balls drawn on Monday, Jan. 31 were 3-7-11-23-29, so be sure to check your tickets if your purchased them at that lottery retailer.

Turkey Hill, which sold the winning ticket, will receive a $500 bonus for selling it, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

