Who Bought $300,000 Winning Lottery Ticket in Williams Township?

Credit: Google Street View

Someone who purchased a Cash 5 with Quick Cash lottery ticket at a Williams Township convenience store matched all five numbers in Monday’s drawing and is now $300,000 richer, minus the taxes that will be withheld.

According to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill Minit Market, 55 Morgan Hill Road, Easton. The convenience store is located several hundred feet from the I-78 exit for Easton.

The winning balls drawn on Monday, Jan. 31 were 3-7-11-23-29, so be sure to check your tickets if your purchased them at that lottery retailer.

Turkey Hill, which sold the winning ticket, will receive a $500 bonus for selling it, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.