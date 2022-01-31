Crime Stoppers Seek Tips About Stolen Commercial Trailer

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: PA Crime Stoppers

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help a landscaping supply business in Richland Township, Bucks County, recover a trailer that was stolen from its property sometime between Dec. 1, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022.

In a news release published on Crimewatch Monday, police said the trailer with PA trailer registration XHE 4919 and VIN # 1H9T3182XD1057024 was stolen from Yard Oasis on Rt. 309 north of Quakertown.

“The trailer is designed to transport a backhoe and is a black 2013 Hurst brand with a wooden flooring base, four wheels and an estimated gross weight of 6,700 pounds,” the announcement indicated.

Anyone with information about the trailer theft is asked to contact Ofc. Fonesca of the Richland Township Police Department at (215)-536-9500 or to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.