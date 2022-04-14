Find Mother’s Day Gifts, More at Spring Vendor Blender Yard Event

Mother’s Day is coming up, and a great place to purchase gifts for mom (as well as others–or yourself!) will be at a Spring Vendor Blender yard event in Hellertown later this month.
The event will be held Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2175 Rose Lane, Hellertown, Pa. There is a rain date of Sunday, May 1 for it.
Among the local vendors and crafters who will be part of the event are:
Rose Lane Bags
Scentsy
Buckskin Lane Home
Stonefield Farm Bakery
Pampered Chef
Tastefully Simple
Color Street
Plants by Luca
Perfectly Posh
OneHope Wine
Gingersnaps Bows
Patti’s Lavender
Mary Kay
Embroidery by Linda
Crocheted Crafts
Embrace Love Creations
Bee Silky Soaps
R & S Gift Co.
Young Living
EW Crafts
The property where the event will be held is just off Reservoir Road, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.