Find Mother’s Day Gifts, More at Spring Vendor Blender Yard Event

Mother’s Day is coming up, and a great place to purchase gifts for mom (as well as others–or yourself!) will be at a Spring Vendor Blender yard event in Hellertown later this month.

The event will be held Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2175 Rose Lane, Hellertown, Pa. There is a rain date of Sunday, May 1 for it.

Among the local vendors and crafters who will be part of the event are:

Rose Lane Bags

Scentsy

Buckskin Lane Home

Stonefield Farm Bakery

Pampered Chef

Tastefully Simple

Color Street

Plants by Luca

Perfectly Posh

OneHope Wine

Gingersnaps Bows

Patti’s Lavender

Mary Kay

Embroidery by Linda

Crocheted Crafts

Embrace Love Creations

Bee Silky Soaps

R & S Gift Co.

Young Living

EW Crafts

The property where the event will be held is just off Reservoir Road, near the Saucon Valley School District campus.