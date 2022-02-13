Lower Saucon Home-Based Bakery Specializes in Gluten-Free Treats

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Stonefield Farm Bakery/Instagram

Anyone with Celiac disease (an autoimmune disorder which inhibits the consumption of gluten) knows that finding gluten-free cakes and other baked goods can be difficult. What’s worse, in a world where gluten-free foods are increasingly popular, it can be difficult for Celiac sufferers to discern whether the bakeries they patronize are taking the proper precautions against cross-contamination of their products.

Enter Stonefield Farm Bakery in Lower Saucon Township.

When COVID struck, owner Nichole Malone, who previously worked as a pastry chef for a local caterer, decided to use her spare time to do what she’d been doing for her husband since his Celiac diagnosis a decade earlier: bake delicious, innovative gluten-free cakes, pies and other treats. With the goal of fulfilling that mission, Stonefield Farm Bakery officially opened in October 2021.

While Malone also prepares gluten-containing baked goods at her home-based bakery, she is familiar with the precautions necessary to run a Celiac-safe establishment.

“I plan out gluten-free orders ahead to make sure my kitchen is free of gluten for 24 hours before I bake,” said Malone, “and I thoroughly wipe everything down, because wheat flour can linger in the air.”

Malone’s kitchen contains two ovens, one of which is reserved for gluten-containing food and the other which is dedicated to gluten-free cooking. The kitchen is also equipped with two mixers and two pantries, to separate gluten-containing and gluten-free ingredients.

Stonefield Farm Bakery’s menu features both the classic and the unique, with most items available with or without gluten. Popular choices include apple pie; kiffles, which come in walnut, apricot, raspberry or lekvar flavor; Oreo cake; and cheesecakes, including a Bourbon eggnog cheesecake which was especially popular during the holidays. Malone offers specials for various occasions throughout the year, with the next being Easter. All of the bakery’s items are made-to-order only.

In addition to delighting the Valley’s gluten-free population, Malone is motivated by the opportunity to give back to the community. In November and December of last year, Stonefield Farm Bakery partnered with A Bigger Purpose Kitten Rescue, also located in Saucon Valley, for a fundraiser called Kiffles for Kittens. Malone raised $300 for the organization’s foster kittens’ veterinary care by donating 10 percent of her November and December sales.

Malone also relishes the chance to provide celebratory cakes and treats to those who have a hard time finding them otherwise. For instance, one of her customers was able to enjoy a homecoming party for her father, who had been in the hospital, thanks to one of Malone’s homemade treats.

“It makes me smile to know that I can contribute to people’s special occasions,” said Malone.

Stonefield Farm Bakery is located at 2093 Leithsville Road, Hellertown. Orders can be placed through their website, Facebook page, Instagram @Stonefield_farm_bakery, or by phone (610-704-1391) or email: stonefieldfarmco@gmail.com.

Otherwise, look for Malone’s products at Ye Olde Spring Valley Tavern, 1355 Station Ave., Bethlehem. You can also find a random assortment of Stonefield Farm baked goods at Bergey’s General Store in Wassergass every Friday morning through Sunday afternoon.

A final note from Malone: “Stay tuned for Easter kiffles!”