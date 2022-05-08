Dimmick Park Event Will Feature Hammering Contest, Food Trucks

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Hellertown’s Morris J. Dimmick Park is about to be hit by a wave of girl power–and fun–courtesy of Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley.

The affordable housing nonprofit will host one of its signature fundraising events in the park this Monday, May 9, beginning at 1 p.m., and although only women will be competing in it, “She Nailed It!” is open to everyone.

“She Nailed It!” (SNI) is an all-female nail-hammering competition and fundraiser for Habitat’s home ownership program, which has helped hundreds of local families achieve the dream of owning a home over the past 30-plus years.

According to a Habitat news release, 60 teams will be competing in this year’s contest, in which teams of four to see which team hammers a nail flush into a board the fastest.

“In its 10th year since inception, SNI brings women together from all over the Lehigh Valley to compete,” the release said. “Honing their hammering and construction skills, these women are dedicated to the mission of Habitat Lehigh Valley and a future where everyone deserves a decent place to live. They are making sure women have a path to successful homeownership in an affordable, safe, reliable and secure living environment.”

The news release included a statistic for the past two years, when according to Habitat more than 80 percent of its new Lehigh Valley homeowners were single mothers.

“At Habitat Lehigh Valley, they are dedicated to making sure that mothers can provide for their families and tackle whatever challenges may come their way along with homeownership: establishing and maintaining a budget, investing in education and health care, and home repair and maintenance,” it said. “Events like She Nailed It!…raise awareness and critical financial support for programs that provide Habitat Lehigh Valley homeowners with the confidence and tools they need to tackle whatever life may throw at them. Together, women can achieve anything, and Habitat Lehigh Valley ensures that empowered women empower women.”

SNI will provide local residents with a chance to join in the fun by purchasing raffle and 50/50 tickets. Food trucks will be on site for the event, along with a Lost Tavern Brewing beer tent, and there will be a hammer pull for wine and spirits prizes, plus much more.

Tailgating and entry will begin at 1 p.m.

Food truck and beer service begins at 3 p.m. and the hammering contest begins at 4 p.m.

All funds raised by She Nailed It! 2022 will support Habitat Lehigh Valley’s home ownership programs for local, low to moderate income, hard-working families in need.