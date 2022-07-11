When Life Gives You Hot Weather…Sell Lemonade (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Some enterprising and thoughtful Hellertown residents took advantage of the warm weekend temperatures to sell cool drinks as part of an Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser.

The well-known, Pennsylvania-based charity raises money for pediatric cancer research.

The kid-run lemonade stand was set up on E. High Street in the borough Sunday, where it was appreciated by passers-by who had worked up a thirst by being out in the hot sun.

Likewise, the money raised by the stand will surely be appreciated by those it will benefit.

Photos by Chris Christian