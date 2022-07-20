Mobile Taqueria Sets Up Shop Along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you happen to be driving along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township and you smell freshly-prepared Mexican food, it’s not your imagination playing a trick on you. A mobile taqueria business has parked their trailer near the intersection of Oakhurst Drive and Rt. 378, so you can now find some of your Mexican favorites–roadside–on a regular basis.

Lu Taqueria’s menu includes tacos and gringas, which according to one definition are flour tortillas filled with al pastor pork, pineapple and cheese, which are then grilled. Available varieties include pollo asado, cauliflower, carne asada, al pastor and carnitas.

Other food items on the menu are chips & salsa, guacamole & chips and mini churros.

According to posts on their social media channels, Lu Taqueria will be at the popular Blues, Brews & Barbecue festival in downtown Allentown as well as at Lost Tavern Brewing in Hellertown this Saturday, July 23.

They are also available to cater private events, according to the business’s website.

Their hours at their new location along Rt. 378–which opened in May–are Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 2 to 8 p.m., although the site notes that hours may be subject to change if the taqueria will be at an event.

The website allows customers to order items from Lu Taqueria’s menu online, and gift cards are available. More information about the business as well as their catering is available by emailing lutaqueria@gmail.com.

The address for Lu Taqueria’s new location is 3510 Rt. 378, Bethlehem, Pa., which is the address for Saucon Valley Auto Spa, a car wash that is located next door.

