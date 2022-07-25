Woman Cited Following Crash on Rt. 412, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 1 min

A 59-year-old Kintnersville woman was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code following an accident on Rt. 412 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, July 20, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Monday.

According to police, Marina L. Donohue was southbound in the 5600 block of Rt. 412 near Buckwampum Road when she “began to weave in between the lanes.”

Donohue’s vehicle exited the roadway, after which she “attempted to go back into the lanes of travel but overcorrected,” the release said.

Police said Donohue then drove off the roadway a second time, striking “multiple trees.”

The report said that Donohue was not injured in the crash, which happened shortly before 10:30 p.m.

According to the news release and a traffic docket filed in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03 last week, Donohue was cited for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic under the vehicle code, section 1 75 § 3309 §§ 1.

The docket indicated that as of Monday, Donohue had not entered a plea to the citation.

It did not list an attorney for Donohue.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information provided by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and from Bucks County court records.