5K to Help End Prostate Cancer Will Be Held on Rail Trail

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Whether you think you have a personal connection to prostate cancer or not, it’s likely that at some point you will.

That’s because all men are at risk for prostate cancer, and out of every 100 American men about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, making it one of the types of cancer that most frequently affect men.

Sadly, two to three men from that sample will die from the disease, which is one of the reasons groups like ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer and the Blue Ribbon Cancer Coalition of Pennsylvania are working hard to raise awareness of prostate cancer’s impact and funding to help find a cure for it.

They are also once again organizing in-person events like the 2022 ZERO Prostate Cancer Lehigh Valley 5K Run/Walk, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 20 on the Saucon Rail Trail.

“After two years of virtual events and rising cases and deaths, it’s more important than ever to come together in-person to ZERO out this disease,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO’s CEO and President. “We can’t wait to be back in person alongside our local champions to make a difference for men and their families.”

With a goal of raising $55,000 toward the fight against prostate cancer, the Lehigh Valley will join nearly 50 other communities nationwide that are hosting ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk events this year to promote disease awareness, educate men about their risk and raise critical funding to support patients and families.

As of Friday, nearly $50,000 had been raised by individuals and teams participating in the Lehigh Valley 5K.

The day’s schedule of events at Upper Saucon Township Community Park–where the run/walk will begin and end–is as follows:

7:30 a.m. – Registration opens and general announcements begin

8:30 a.m. – Opening ceremony

8:45 a.m. – Warm-up

8:50 a.m. – Kids Dash starts

9 a.m. – 5K/1 Mile starts

10 a.m. – Survivor/caregiver ceremony

10:15 a.m. – Awards ceremony and closing remarks

10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Entertainment by country musician Jimmy Charles

The run/walk itself and the ceremonies in the park on Preston Lane will celebrate prostate cancer survivors as well as honor those who have succumbed to the disease.

There will also be children’s activities, including a Kids Superhero Dash for Dad.

Registration to participate in the 5K run/walk or an alternative 1-mile walk is available online at ZeroCancer.org, where men diagnosed with prostate cancer can also find resources and support.

“As a prostate cancer patient facing a recurrence, I was already scared. But then I lost my job and health care due to COVID-19,” said Tim, a Stage 4 prostate cancer patient who received support from the organization. “My doctor told me about ZERO360, and it was the best phone call I ever made. The case manager helped me secure financial support that would cover my treatment and get me back on track.”

Begun in 2007, the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk is supported by Premier Partner AbbVie, National Veterans Sponsor Bayer and National sponsors Astellas, Janssen, Pfizer Oncology, Tolmar, Myovant Sciences, Blue Earth Diagnostics and AutoNation.

ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer is a leading national nonprofit organization working to end prostate cancer and help all who are impacted by advancing research, providing support and creating solutions to achieve health equity in the communities affected by it.

The Mission of the Blue Ribbon Cancer Coalition of Pennsylvania is to reduce the number of prostate cancer-related deaths through public awareness, education and individual screening. The Blue Ribbon Cancer Coalition of Pennsylvania provides funds to those organizations who conduct screenings or programs for the treatment of prostate cancers.

For more information about the 2022 Lehigh Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk being held later this month, email races@zerocancer.org or by call 202-303-3110.