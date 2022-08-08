Police Investigating Thefts from Unlocked Cars in Milford Twp.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Tom Sofield

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating several recent thefts in Milford Township, Bucks County, in which they say a thief’s or thieves’ larceny was made easier by virtue of the fact that the vehicles from which items were taken were left unlocked.

In a news release over the weekend, police said troopers responded to homes along N. Old Bethlehem Pike July 27 for reports of items that had been stolen the previous night.

According to police, nearly 20 items along with nearly $300 in cash was taken from four different vehicles.

Among the stolen items were gift cards, a portable speaker, a leather wallet, a folding knife, a 2016 Chevy Malibu key fob, Nike cleats, Remington shooting glasses, a Pennsylvania driver’s license and a Bible, the news release said.

The vehicles that were entered included a 2015 Dodge Ram truck, a 2021 Jeep, a 2022 Kia and the Malibu, police said in their report, which noted that an investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

Police from the Dublin barracks also said they are investigating two incidents that happened recently on Allentown Road in Milford Township.

In the first incident, police said a resident of Milford Square reported that a barn window valued at $350 was intentionally damaged sometime between 8 p.m. July 26 and July 27.

In a second incident, police said a different Milford Square resident reported that an Ex Mark zero-turn mower valued at $3,000 was stolen from a property in the 2100 block of Allentown Road sometime between 6 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9 p.m. Aug. 4.

“The victim had been evicted from the property, but had seven days remaining to remove his personal belongings (from it),” a news release said.

Investigations into both of the thefts on Allentown Road are also ongoing, police said.