Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Upper Bucks Crash, Police Say

Credit: Tom Sofield

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating a three-vehicle crash in upper Bucks County that seriously injured a motorcyclist Sunday.

In a news release, police said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Rt. 663 (John Fries Highway) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township.

Two troopers were en route to the crash scene when they learned that the 18-year-old motorcyclist had sustained serious injuries, and the first trooper to arrive observed him “laying on the roadway with serious trauma injuries to his arms and legs,” the release said.

That trooper applied a tourniquet to the Pennsburg man’s arm and the second trooper to arrive applied one to his leg before he was taken by Upper Saucon EMS to Lehigh Valley Hospital, police said.

According to police, the crash happened when a southbound Volvo S60 operated by a 35-year-old Quakertown man with a six-year-old passenger in his vehicle tried to pass another vehicle that was in front of him.

As the man passed the other car, police said he struck the motorcyclist head-on and caused the motorcycle to spin around and strike a 2022 Kia Soul operated by a 19-year-old Gilbertsville woman that was travling southbound behind the Volvo.

Police said the driver of the Volvo was also injured in the accident and was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital, while the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the motorcycle was not injured.

That woman’s 25-year-old male passenger was also uninjured in the accident, per police.

Police said the six-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Volvo was in a booster seat at the time of the crash and suffered a suspected minor injury.

All of the vehicles involved in the crash were towed from the scene, where an accident reconstruction was conducted by Pennsylvania State Police Troop M’s Forensic Service and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction units, police said.