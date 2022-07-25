Man Arrested on DUI Suspicion Following River Road Wreck: Police

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A 28-year-old Riegelsville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following an early morning July 20 crash on River Road (Rt. 32) in Bridgeton Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced in a news release Monday.

According to the release, troopers were dispatched to the scene of the wreck in the 2000 block of River Road near Narrows Hill Road, in Upper Black Eddy, shortly before 1 a.m.

The report indicated that they found the man’s vehicle–a 2006 Jeep–crashed on its right side and block the southbound lane.

“Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle who was found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance with possession of said controlled substance,” the release said. “The operator was placed under arrest and transported to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus Hospital, where the operator consented to a legal blood draw. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Justice 07-3-03 upon receipt of the operator’s chemical test of blood.”