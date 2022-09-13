Donna C. Murphy, 94, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Donna C. Murphy (1927 – 2022)

Donna C. Murphy, 94, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Bryan J. Murphy (died June 27, 1983). Donna was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on Oct. 24, 1927 to the late Edward O. and Gertrude C. (Schlader) Larson. She was a mother and homemaker, a steadfast Pro-Life advocate, provided housing to unwed mothers and was active at St. Theresa’s Church, where she sang in the choir, was president of the Women’s Guild and served as a lector and Eucharistic minister, also volunteering for pastoral care and for the former New Beginnings thrift store in Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Mary C. Murphy, wife of John LoVerme of New York, N.Y., Bryan J. Jr. (Cynthia) of Souderton, Mark J. (Vicky Bain) of Tucson, Ariz., Timothy P. of North Canton, Ohio, Terrence E. (Iniginia Genao) of Hummelstown, Dennis J. (Takako Mato) of Bryan’s Road, Md., Patrice A. (Michael) Shoop of Birmingham, Ala., Marilyn M. (Rick) Guidry of Orange, Texas, and Ellen M. Murphy of Camden, N.J.; 17 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son: Kevin T. Murphy (died March 13, 1998); and siblings: Thomas R. Larson and B. Joan Gilbert.

SERVICE

A Mass will be said at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the Mass. A luncheon will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans following graveside services at the Union of Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church.