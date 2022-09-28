Shirley R. Bush, 84, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Shirley R. Bush (1937 – 2022)

Shirley R. Bush, 84, formerly of Hellertown and Holy Family Manor of Bethlehem, passed away Sept. 19, 2022 at St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem, Pa. Shirley was the wife of the late Floyd W. Bush, who passed away on Aug. 25, 2011. Shirley was born in Hellertown on Oct. 25, 1937 to the late Paul E. Eisenhart and Frances M.( Miller) Eisenhart. She was a member of St. George’s Episcopal Church in Hellertown. Shirley loved to go shopping and the best part was going out to eat after. She enjoyed going to many football games, but the best part were the bands. She attended many events for her granddaughter, Jenn, from many school activities to dance recitals to track & field events. She enjoyed going on many bus trips, enjoyed coloring at Holy Family Manor and attended the many activities at Holy Family Manor. She always had a smile on her face, and she had a great sense of humor. Upon her death, she got one last ride to Lititiz, and thank you to Billy Solderich for bringing her back home. She fought a tough battle.

SURVIVORS

Children: Floreen (Flo) M. (Bush) McCandless (married to Stewart L. McCandless) of Fountain Hill, Brent W. Bush of Hellertown; granddaughter: Jennifer M. McCandless-Stout (married to Ricky C. Stout) of Allentown; brother: Leonard Eisenhart (married to Barbara Eisenhart); sister: Carol Solderich of Helletown; sisters-in-law: Betty Hofffman of Hellertown and Patsy Stoudt (married to Larry Stoudt) of Easton. She was predeceased by two brothers: Richard W. Eisenhart in 2003 and Larry P. Eisenhart in 2018. She was loved by many family and friends. Cherish the many great memories!

SERVICE

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Carriage House at Heintzelmans, 262 Main St. Rear, Hellertown, PA 18055. Pastor Keith Easley will be presiding. Arrangements are by the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Holy Family Manor, 1200 Spring St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 and/or St. Luke’s Hospital, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.