Jean D. Wagner, 94, of Bethlehem Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Jean D. Wagner (1928 – 2022)

Jean D. Wagner, 94, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Elmer P. Wagner, who died in 2014. Born in Wydnor, she was the daughter of the late Austin M. and Anna (Nadolny) Ruth. She was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Coopersburg. Jean was an avid quilter who loved cooking, baking, gardening and animals, but most of all, her family and friends.

SURVIVORS

Surviving her are children: Bradford D. Wagner and wife Monica of Hellertown, David E. Wagner and wife Tracy of Canandaigua, N.Y., Hope Ring of Bethlehem and Ward A. Wagner and wife Maureen of Wydnor; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter: Pamela Strauss in 2015; her son: Gregory Wagner in 1976; her sister: Betty Lou; her brothers: James Ruth and John Ruth; and three grandsons: Dennis, Corey James and Nicholas.

SERVICES

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 N. Main Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the service begins at the church. The interment will be at Friedensville Cemetery, Center Valley, Pa. Arrangements are by the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042, because of her love for her cat, Mimi.