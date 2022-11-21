Springfield Township Police Investigating Theft of Yard Signs

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Springfield Township Police Monday asked the public for help with their investigation into the theft of yard signs from a property near Springtown.

In a post on their Crimewatch site, police said the signs were stolen during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13, between approximately 1 and 1:30 a.m.

The location of the theft was the 2800 block of Rt. 212, just west of Springtown, and police released several surveillance images of what appears to be the suspects putting signs in the back of their vehicle. According to police, the surveillance images were received by the department on Monday.

The suspects’ vehicle is described as a white or light-colored Mercedes GLK series SUV.

Police didn’t describe the signs or what they said in their Crimewatch post.

Any tips can be submitted via Crimewatch or called in to the Springfield Township Police Department at 610-346-7600.