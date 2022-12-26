Geza S. Verba Jr., 85, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Geza S. Verba Jr. (1937 – 2022)

Geza S. Verba Jr., 85, formerly of Hellertown, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at WellSpan York Hospital, York. He was the husband of the late Jacqueline I. (Le Borgne) Verba, who died March 6, 2021. Geza was born in Lower Saucon Township, Pa., on Sept. 14, 1937 to the late Geza S. Verba Sr. and Anna (Vassa). He was a PVT E2 in the U.S. Army and served during the Berlin Crisis. Geza was a skilled carpenter, working alongside his father and also at the Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown, and the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Children: Michael (Angelica) of New Freedom; Jeremy (Tanya) of South Carolina; siblings: Shirley A. (Robert) Ferrani of Hellertown; Anne V. Fenstermacher of Hellertown; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 at Lower Saucon UCC, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. There will be no calling hours. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Military honors will be accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.