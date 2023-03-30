Man Stole Teen’s Bike, Police Say

A Quakertown man was charged after police arrested him for allegedly stealing a 17 year-old boy’s bicycle, according to state police and court records.

In a news release Wednesday, troopers from the Dublin barracks said the blue and silver Trek Navigator 200 bike was reported stolen in the 2000 block of John Fries Highway in Milford Township on the morning of March 18.

Police said their subsequent investigation revealed that a man wearing a Miami Dolphins jacket “was observed riding the…bike down the road from the scene.”

On March 23, police said troopers were dispatched to the area of Milford Square Pike and Commerce Drive in the township, where they said the suspect in the case was identified as 37-year-old James Gross.

According to dockets filed in the case in Bucks County District Court 07-2-05, James Thomas Gross Jr. has been charged by state police with misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property and a summary count of harassment.

The dockets indicated that as of Wednesday, Gross was awaiting a preliminary hearing on the misdemeanor charge.

Court papers did not list an attorney for Gross.

Note: All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from the Pennsylvania State Police, Dublin barracks, and Bucks County court records.