Jaquelyn’s on Main Serves Up Sweet Treats, Coffee in Coopersburg

5 hours ago
by Josh Popichak

If you’re craving a cup of coffee brewed with freshly-roasted beans or a locally-baked sweet treat, you now have another option for indulging your cravings in Coopersburg.

Jaquelyns on Main

Jaquelyn’s on Main features a cozy seating area at the front of the store, which faces N. Main Street in downtown Coopersburg. At the rear of the building is an event space that can host parties of up to 40.

Jaquelyn’s on Main is a coffeehouse, sweet shop and event venue that opened April 21 at 201 N. Main Street in the borough, in a building that previously housed the Sage Alley Brewery taproom.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business held in partnership with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce April 20 was attended by more than 100 enthusiastic guests, who not only sampled a variety of sweet and savory foods, but also enjoyed live music by Craig Thatcher. Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis and others were on hand to help welcome Jaquelyn’s on Main to town.

Owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits said the reaction she has received from the community so far–both at the chamber event and since opening her doors–has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I always wanted to be in Coopersburg,” she said. “It’s a great community.”

Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis speaks during the April 20 ribbon-cutting event for Jaquelyn’s on Main as owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits looks on.

A graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, Hall-Yurasits also operates Red Door Coffee Roaster in the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Her mother owns and operates Diana’s Cafe in nearby Center Valley, where the beans Red Door Roaster sells by the bag and uses to brew its coffee in-house are roasted, so Hall-Yurasits was raised with a role model in the local food industry.

In addition to the opportunity to serve her hometown, she said she was drawn to the building she purchased earlier this year because it has the space to host events for up to 40 people.

“Party planning is one of my passions,” she said, adding that Jaquelyn’s on Main offers a full catering menu for events. Wedding and other cakes are all baked in-house and the venue is BYOB.

In the near future, Jaquelyn’s will begin serving a breakfast and lunch menu, which will include house-made quiche, bagels, avocado toast, sandwiches, salads, soups and smoothies in addition to a large variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, tea and other beverage options that are available. Dairy-free and gluten-free options are available on the business’s coffee house and sweet shop menus.

Jaquelyn’s on Main is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Monday). Parking is available in a lot at the rear of the building.

For more information, call 610-360-0440, follow Jaquelyn’s on Main on Instagram (@jaquelynssweetshop) and Facebook, and visit JaquelynsSweetShop.com.

Owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits said she is excited to have an event space (pictured above) attached to her new coffeehouse and sweet shop in Coopersburg as party planning is a passion for her.

Jaquelyn’s on Main in Coopersburg offers a variety of gluten-free baked goods for customers who have a sensitivity to gluten.

Jaquelyn's on Main

A refrigerated case is filled with cakes and other goodies at Jaquelyn’s on Main, a coffeehouse and sweet shop which recently opened on Main Street in downtown Coopersburg.

Above, a representative for the office of state Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-131) presents Jaquelyn’s on Main owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits with a state House of Representatives citation in recognition of her business’s opening in Coopersburg. The honor was bestowed upon the new business during an April 20 ribbon-cutting ceremony held with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce.

Jaquelyn's on Main

Above, Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits prepares to cut a Chamber of Commerce ribbon and officially open her new coffeehouse and sweet shop in Coopersburg on April 20. Pictured above, from left, are GLVCC Assistant Vice President of Affiliated Chambers; Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis; Hall-Yurasits; Hall-Yurasits’ mother, Diana Hall-Yurasits, who owns Diana’s Cafe in Center Valley; and her father, Jim Hall-Yurasits.

New customers sit outside Jaquelyn’s on Main during the ribbon-cutting event held for the business on April 20. The coffeehouse and sweet shop is located at 201 N. Main Street in Coopersburg.

Guests at the April 20 ribbon-cutting event mingle in the room that will be used to host private parties at Jaquelyn’s on Main.

Craig Thatcher, a popular singer-songwriter from the Southern Lehigh area, performed live music at the April 20 ribbon-cutting and grand opening.

Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits reacts after cutting the ribbon to open her new coffeehouse and sweet shop, Jaquelyn’s on Main.

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

