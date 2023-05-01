Jaquelyn’s on Main Serves Up Sweet Treats, Coffee in Coopersburg

If you’re craving a cup of coffee brewed with freshly-roasted beans or a locally-baked sweet treat, you now have another option for indulging your cravings in Coopersburg.

Jaquelyn’s on Main is a coffeehouse, sweet shop and event venue that opened April 21 at 201 N. Main Street in the borough, in a building that previously housed the Sage Alley Brewery taproom.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business held in partnership with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce April 20 was attended by more than 100 enthusiastic guests, who not only sampled a variety of sweet and savory foods, but also enjoyed live music by Craig Thatcher. Coopersburg Mayor Gary Hovis and others were on hand to help welcome Jaquelyn’s on Main to town.

Owner Jaquelyn Hall-Yurasits said the reaction she has received from the community so far–both at the chamber event and since opening her doors–has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I always wanted to be in Coopersburg,” she said. “It’s a great community.”

A graduate of Southern Lehigh High School, Hall-Yurasits also operates Red Door Coffee Roaster in the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Her mother owns and operates Diana’s Cafe in nearby Center Valley, where the beans Red Door Roaster sells by the bag and uses to brew its coffee in-house are roasted, so Hall-Yurasits was raised with a role model in the local food industry.

In addition to the opportunity to serve her hometown, she said she was drawn to the building she purchased earlier this year because it has the space to host events for up to 40 people.

“Party planning is one of my passions,” she said, adding that Jaquelyn’s on Main offers a full catering menu for events. Wedding and other cakes are all baked in-house and the venue is BYOB.

In the near future, Jaquelyn’s will begin serving a breakfast and lunch menu, which will include house-made quiche, bagels, avocado toast, sandwiches, salads, soups and smoothies in addition to a large variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, tea and other beverage options that are available. Dairy-free and gluten-free options are available on the business’s coffee house and sweet shop menus.

Jaquelyn’s on Main is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (closed Monday). Parking is available in a lot at the rear of the building.

For more information, call 610-360-0440, follow Jaquelyn’s on Main on Instagram (@jaquelynssweetshop) and Facebook, and visit JaquelynsSweetShop.com.