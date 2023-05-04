Gregory M. Fota, 75, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gregory M. Fota (1947 – 2023)

Gregory M. Fota, 75, of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. Greg was born in Allentown on July 24, 1947 to the late Michael J. and Dorothy D. (Daday) Fota, and was predeceased by his brother Bernard. Greg married Georgia (Brown) Fota and her two daughters, Catherine (Adams) Baldry and Lauren (Adams) Miltenberger, on Sept. 24, 1983. His family has now grown to include Cathy’s husband, Richard Baldry, and Laurie’s husband, Scott Miltenberger. He was also the loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Ali, Kyle and Thrasher. Greg graduated from Moravian College, was a professional, self-employed photographer and also worked at the Morning Call, Allentown, until his retirement. Gregory was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered, teaching photography classes. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing tennis.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com . Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent directly to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church, 1861 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA 18018.