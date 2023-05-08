Letter: Lower Saucon Republican ‘Embarrassed’ by ‘Chaos,’ ‘Division’ in Community

Lower Saucon Township resident Jo-Ellen P. Thomson writes that she is “embarrassed by the chaos and division…in our community” she attributes to decisions made by the current Republican majority on township council.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Editor’s Note: For voting information related to the upcoming primary election, including instructions for how to find your polling place, visit Vote.pa.gov.

To the Editor:

I have been a registered Republican and voter in Lower Saucon Township for over 40 years and have never been as disappointed in the current Republicans on Lower Saucon Township Council as I am at the present. I am embarrassed by the chaos and division they have created in our community, not to mention the exorbitant legal expenses they have amassed for us to pay.

So, if you are a Republican and care about: Bringing our Community together, the Hellertown Library issue, the Compost Center, the Hellertown Pool, the Landfill issue, rezoning and fiscal responsibility, among others, then please vote for Kathy Pichel-McGovern in the upcoming primary on Tuesday, May 16. Remember, you do not need to use your other two votes!

Jo-Ellen P. Thomson

Lower Saucon Township

Signed letters to the editor about general topics of local interest may be submitted to josh@sauconsource.com for consideration. The deadline to submit letters to the editor pertaining to the May 16 primary election is 5 p.m. Monday, May 8. Any/all letters submitted by the deadline will be published by noon on Thursday, May 11.