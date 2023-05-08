Letter: Lower Saucon Republican ‘Embarrassed’ by ‘Chaos,’ ‘Division’ in Community

Editor’s Note: For voting information related to the upcoming primary election, including instructions for how to find your polling place, visit Vote.pa.gov.
To the Editor:
I have been a registered Republican and voter in Lower Saucon Township for over 40 years and have never been as disappointed in the current Republicans on Lower Saucon Township Council as I am at the present. I am embarrassed by the chaos and division they have created in our community, not to mention the exorbitant legal expenses they have amassed for us to pay.
So, if you are a Republican and care about: Bringing our Community together, the Hellertown Library issue, the Compost Center, the Hellertown Pool, the Landfill issue, rezoning and fiscal responsibility, among others, then please vote for Kathy Pichel-McGovern in the upcoming primary on Tuesday, May 16. Remember, you do not need to use your other two votes!
