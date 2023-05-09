Bridge That Connects to D&L Trail Closed in Upper Bucks

A footbridge used by hikers and bikers to reach the D&L trail along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville, Bucks County, is temporarily closed.

A bridge that’s frequently used by hikers and bikers to reach the scenic D&L trail along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville, Bucks County, is closed.

According to information provided by Charles Stonewall of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, the towpath is also temporarily closed at what is officially known as the Lock 20 Narrowsville Vehicle Access at mile marker 46.73 until further notice.

“The purpose of this closure is for public safety due to the replacement of the vehicular bridge,” Stonewall said. “Trail users should turn around at the closure and not attempt to get by it.”

Along with the bridge, an adjacent pull-off that is used for parking by trail visitors is also temporarily closed.

The bridge and parking area are located along a stretch of the Delaware known as the Narrows, where cliffs tower several hundred feet above River Road (Rt. 611), the canal, the trail and the river.

Nearby trailheads are located at Ringing Rocks, north of Upper Black Eddy, and at the intersection of Rt. 212 and Rt. 611 just south of Riegelsville.

According to an interactive map on the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor website, the bridge closure at the Narrowsville Vehicle Access point is one of several obstructions that are restricting access within an approximately 11-mile section of the D&L Trail between the Rt. 212/Rt. 611 trailhead and Cuttalossa, which is between Lumberville and the Stockton Bridge.

At mile marker 39.7 (known as Farley Wastegate) the towpath is closed due to a sinkhole, and at mile marker 44.27 it is closed due to a collapsed bank, according to the map.