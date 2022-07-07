Fun (Half) Day Trips: Bucks County’s Nockamixon Cliffs

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

If you think it’s necessary to travel hundreds of miles to stand under cliffs that tower several hundred feet in the sky, think again. The Nockamixon Cliffs along the Delaware River south of Kintnersville are an impressive natural wonder that is also close to home.

The cliffs aren’t particularly easy to see if you’re driving along Rt. 32, which passes directly underneath them. You’ll get a much better view of them if you park in one of the pull-offs at their base and cross over the Delaware Canal to the tow path along the river.

It is there that a display erected by the state’s Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR), the Friends of the Delaware Canal and the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor provides some fascinating insight into the area’s history.

“This Bucks County geologic wonder was formed eons ago when molten magma from the earth’s crust transformed sandstone and shale into a harder rock,” the display states. “Unlike the New Jersey side’s south-facing cliffs where cactuses flourish, these north-facing cliffs support rare arctic-alpine plant life–the only place where one of the species is known to grow south of Maine.”

“The cliffs extend three miles along the Delaware River between Narrowsville and Kintnersville, providing a splendid view for sightseers,” the signage notes. “Admire waterfalls of ice in winter and blankets of Dutchman’s breeches in spring. Join birdwatchers who have come to this spot for centuries. Picnic, fish or boat in the vicinity. Delaware Canal State Park maintains Nockamixon Cliffs as a State Park Natural Area, protecting this valuable natural resource.”

Visitors to the Nockamixon Cliffs should note that climbing on the cliffs is not permitted.

