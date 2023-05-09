Erratic Driver Brandished Gun, Police Say

State Police at Dublin are investigating an apparent road rage incident in which they say a motorist reportedly brandished a firearm.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. May 3 on Allentown Road near Mill Road in Milford Township, Bucks County.

Police said the 67-year-old victim in the incident reported that the other driver was behind her on Allentown Road and “driving erratically” before passing her illegally and brandishing the gun.

The suspect then continued south on Allentown Road, according to the release.

Police said they obtained a description of the suspect’s vehicle as part of their ongoing investigation.