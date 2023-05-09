Riegelsville Woman’s Packages Stolen, Police Say

Two packages containing items worth more than $230 were stolen after they were delivered to a property on Easton Road in Riegelsville borough last month, state police at Dublin said in a news release Tuesday.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Two packages containing items worth more than $230 were stolen after they were delivered to a property on Easton Road in Riegelsville borough last month, state police at Dublin said in a news release Tuesday.

According to the news release, two gray plastic delivery bags containing a total of six items purchased from American Eagle and valued altogether at $232.26 were reported stolen Sunday, April 16.

Police identified the victim as a 45-year-old female Riegelsville resident and said the suspect in the theft was driving a black Infiniti G37 at the time. No other description was provided.