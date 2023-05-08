Thomas G. Macarro, 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas G. Macarro, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Thomas G. Macarro (1932 – 2023)

Thomas G. Macarro, 90, of Lower Saucon Township, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Comoglio) Macarro. Tom was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 5, 1932 to the late Eufemio and Reinalda (Martin) Macarro. He owned and operated Macarro Auctioneers for 40 years and also a poultry farm for 18 years. Tom was also a licensed real estate agent. He was a member of Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem, past president and a member for 44 years of the Saucon Valley School Board and past president of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association in 1983.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by children: Thomas Jr. (Wendy) of Hellertown, Jeanne (Fran Ansbro) of Perkiomenville, Michael (Gwen) of Easton, Jacqueline (Aaron Sr.) Hetrick of North Carolina, Melissa (Kristoffer Murphy) of Jenkintown; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by siblings: Raymond T. Macarro and Teresa M. Farrer.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to his visitation period from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 12 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period Friday will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

Please consider making memorial contributions to Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18015 and/or the Saucon Valley School District for a future memorial in Tom’s honor, care of the funeral home (zip code: 18055).