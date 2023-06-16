Gerald F. Foran III, 47 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Gerald F. Foran III (1975 – 2023)

On June 14, 2023, Gerald Foran III passed away at home surrounded by family and friends whose love and devotion he earned by the way he lived his life. Gerry enjoyed and valued his relationship with many special people who encouraged, supported and offered lasting friendship. He was devoted to his family, was a role model for so many and loved being a husband, dad, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Gerry was born on Oct. 5, 1975 in Meadville, Pa. After graduating in 1994 from Bethlehem Catholic High School, where he played varsity football, he went on to attend Lycoming College, where he also played football, and graduated in 1998 with a BS degree in biology. Gerry was a scientist at Sanofi Pasteur until November 2021, when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He also was the owner of Gerry’s Pool Repair, a company he founded and built after being mentored at Willow Park Pools in Bethlehem. Gerry loved science and complex problem-solving. He had an arsenal of tools and was a handy source for many of his family and friends, taking on projects no matter how complicated. He loved to travel as well as collect and name all of his Jeeps. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a flea market aficionado who appreciated the inherent value of the human ingenuity reflected in things people use in everyday life. He loved to fish and boat, especially in the Adirondacks, where he taught his children and his nephews how to fish. His family and friends will miss his generous nature and quick wit, his collection of funny shirts and the nicknames he had for everyone, but most of all the light he truly was in our lives.

SURVIVORS

Gerry is survived by his devoted wife: Laura Egan Foran; his children: Emma and Gavin Nelson of Kutztown; his parents: Gerald Foran Jr. and Dee Dee Foran of Easton; Bonnie Marczak of McKees Rocks, Pa.; sisters: Carey Foran Hoch of Lincoln, Mass., and Amber Campbell (Cory) of Riegelsville; in-laws: Tony and Phil Egan of Easton; brothers-in-law: Patrick Egan of Cleveland, Ohio, and Michael Egan (Jennifer) of Bridgeport, Pa.; five nephews, one niece, several aunts and uncles and 30 cousins.

SERVICES

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 19, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at St. Rocco’s Roman Catholic Church, 6658 School St., Martins Creek, Pa. The mass will be followed by a celebration of life reception. Online condolences may be offered at ConnellFuneral.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Fightin Foran’s Foundation, to support cancer research and cancer patient advocacy, care of the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.