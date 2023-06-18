Bradford W. ‘Bip’ Stangil, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Bradford W. “Bip” Stangil, 76, of Lower Saucon Township, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in his home. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Bradford W. ‘Bip’ Stangil (1947 – 2023)

Bradford W. “Bip” Stangil, 76, of Lower Saucon Township, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 17, 2023 in his home. He was the husband of Cathy S. (Constantini) Stangil. Bradford was born in Doylestown on April 17, 1947 to the late Frank T. and Gladys (Fair) Stangil. He was a lineman at Jersey Central Power & Light for 30 years and a supervisor for seven years until his retirement. He was also a janitor at the Lower Saucon Township municipal building. Bradford was a member of Ferndale Lutheran Church, Ferndale. He enjoyed his motorcycle, going across the country with it, renovating houses and collecting guns.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 54 years; children: Wayne S. of Bethlehem, Jennifer L. Edmonson (Robert J. Shemonski) of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; brothers: Larry D. (Janice) of Revere, Dale E. (Patricia) of Ferndale; two grandchildren: Nicholas and Wayne Jr. He was predeceased by sister: Phyllis Sassaman; and her husband: Donald.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.