Michael David McGibney, 79 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael David McGibney (1944 – 2023)

Michael David McGibney, 79 years young, passed away unexpectedly while working out in his home gym on May 31, 2023. A Carmel, Calif., native, he was born in the old Carmel Hospital on March 5, 1944. He attended local schools, graduating in the CHS class of ‘61. He attended Santa Rosa Junior College and graduated from San Jose State with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He proudly served as a Top Gun fighter pilot in the Navy’s 7th Fleet, flying F-4 Phantoms off the carrier USS Saratoga, after which he was offered a position with the prestigious Blue Angels flight exhibition team but chose to become a Navy flight instructor to spend more time with his family. After the Navy, Michael flew for Western and Delta Airlines, retiring after 40 years. He was an avid runner, loved the outdoors and was a dedicated husband and father.

SURVIVORS

He leaves behind a loving wife, three sons, four grandchildren, four siblings and a good doggie.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 2 p.m. The service will include military honors. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the service. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be used to establish a flight scholarship in his name. Please make checks payable to Loretta McGibney, care of the funeral home.