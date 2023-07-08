Keith L. Kauffman Jr., 49, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Keith L. Kauffman Jr., 49, of Allentown, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Est. Read Time: < 1 mins

Keith L. Kauffman Jr. (1973 – 2023)

Keith L. Kauffman Jr., 49, of Allentown, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice House. He was born in Allentown on Dec. 10, 1973 to Linda L. (Stangl) Kauffman of Allentown and the late Keith L. Kauffman Sr. Keith worked for IBEW Local #375 as an electrician for 30 years.

SURVIVORS

Keith is survived by his loving mother; brother: Kyle M. (Tausha) of Allentown; nieces: Kaylee and Riley; half-brothers: Cody and Dawson, both of Allentown.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. A funeral repast will be held at the Carriage House at Heintzelmans immediately following the interment. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com.