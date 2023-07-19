Thomas D. Carr, 76, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Thomas D. Carr, 76, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

Thomas D. Carr (1947 – 2023)

Thomas D. Carr, 76, of Bethlehem, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Virginia A. (Polonski) Carr. Thomas was born in Catasauqua on March 16, 1947 to the late Robert and Edna (Beech) Carr. He worked as a heavy equipment operator in the recycling and landfill areas for the City of Bethlehem for 38 years until retiring in 2010. Thomas was a true outdoorsman, enjoying being a member of Whitetail Bowmen Archery Club and a life member of Hellertown Sportsman’s Association.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 52 years, Thomas is survived by his children: Eric T. (Ann Marie) of Bethlehem, Tara M. (Jonathan) Mosebach of Bethlehem; granddaughter: Erica Ann of Macungie.

SERVICES

His services will be held privately. To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.