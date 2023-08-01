Deer Ran Across Highway Median Prior to Crash, Police Say

An accident in which a man was injured occurred after a deer ran across the median into traffic on I-78 west in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Monday.

According to police, the June 18 crash happened when the deer ran in front of a 2023 Honda HRV operated by a 30-year-old Allentown woman.

The woman, who was traveling in the left lane, “struck the deer while also merging into the right lane,” police said.

As the Honda merged into the right lane, police said it collided with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia tractor trailer that was being driven by a 43-year-old man from East Orange, N.J.

A front seat passenger in the Honda who police identified as a 31-year-old Allentown man suffered possible injuries, according to the report, and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Fountain Hill.

Neither driver was hurt, police said, however the Honda was disabled in the 5:18 a.m. crash and was towed from the scene.

The police report indicated that the Honda’s driver was cited under the PA Motor Vehicle Code for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic.