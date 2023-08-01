Big Rig Crashed During Heavy Rain, Flooding on I-78: Police

A tractor-trailer accident on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township occurred while heavy rain was falling and the area was experiencing flash flooding, state police at Belfast said Monday.

In an accident report, police said the crash happened July 16 around 6:15 a.m. near mile marker 68.6 on I-78 east.

The operator of a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia “veered off the left side of the roadway and struck debris in the center median while sideswiping the center guardrail,” police said. “(The truck) then returned to the roadway and came to final rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.”

According to the police report, “the area was experiencing heavy rain with flash flooding” when the accident occurred.

Police said no one was injured as a result of the accident.

No charges against the driver were filed.